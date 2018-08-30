Cricket cup finals: The who, when and where of this weekend’s action

This Saturday’s Clear Currency Irish Cup final at Stormont sets up the winners from 2016, Merrion, against the winners from 2017 Waringstown in a clash that is sure to be hotly contested.

This is in fact the third time in four years that these two sides will meet in the decider. The game will take place at CSNI Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast, starting at 11.30am and is 50 overs per side. Entry is £8 per adult and children under-16 are free.

John Anderson will be Merrion's key man once again

Dubliners Merrion defeated Clontarf in a tightly contested semi-final to book their place in the final. Their two-wicket win featured a wonderful innings of 99 not out by Irish international John Anderson.

Waringstown had a more decisive victory in their semi-final win over Strabane after being sent into bat. Compiling 331 for seven from their 50 overs, they finished with a 167-run win, a victory in no small part thanks to the all-round efforts of former international Kyle McCallan who scored 75 runs with the bat and then followed up with 3-39 with the ball.

Waringstown also come into the final with momentum with a trophy-laden season which included recently winning the Sunday Independent All-Ireland T20 Cup.

The Clear Currency National Cup final takes place between Rush and Limerick at Rush Cricket Club, starting at 12.30pm on Sunday. It is a 40-over match and entry is €10 adult while children under-16 are free.

Rush Cricket Club have had a good deal of recent success in this competition, having won the Cup in 2015 and 2016. Limerick are finalists for the first time, not previously making it past the competition’s third round.

Rush travelled to the north-west to take on Ballyspallen in the semi-final, and came away with a 70-run win, with Stephen Doheny starring with 54 with the bat and taking 4-13 with the ball. Meanwhile, Limerick dominated their semi-final rivals County Galway in a convincing five-wicket win.