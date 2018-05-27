CRICKET: Derriaghy edge out Lisburn in Challenge Cup cracker

Derriaghy edged past local rivals Lisburn by two wickets in a thrilling first round Gallagher Challenge Cup tie at Queensway on Saturday.

They got off to a fantastic start when Craig Lewis bowled Richard Simpson for 0 in the first over, and followed it up with the dismissal of other opener Jonathan Waite for nine.

Lisburn captain Adam Berry showed signs of intent as he timed a couple of superb boundaries through the covers, but was bowled by Mark Stinson for 20.

With the scores sitting at 50/5, Peter Ferguson joined the experienced David Simpson at the crease, and the pair went about putting their side in a good position as they looked to up the run rate and post a defendable target.

They put on a stand of 80 before Ferguson was caught by Lewis off the bowling of Stinson, departing for an important 38 from 63 balls.

Simpson brought up his half-century soon after.

But he was eventually bowled for 59 by spinner Curtis Moorhead, which proved to be the difference in Lisburn posting a score over the 200 mark, which they looked like doing for long periods of their innings.

Moorhead ended with figures of 3/21 from his 10 over spell.

Lewis meanwhile returned late in the innings to finish with four wickets as the home side were set a target of 172 to progress.

David Simpson opened the bowling for Lisburn and struck in the fifth over, dismissing Andrew Kenny for 12.

Reece Malone then joined Ross Bailey at the crease, and the pair batted beautifully, leading their side to 66/1 when drinks were taken in the 17th over.

They continued their partnership after the break, with the score on 125 before Bailey was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Mark Berry for 45, breaking the 106 run partnership to an end.

What happened next was nothing short of incredible and would have had the considerable home crowd on the edge of their seats for an enthralling climax.

Derriaghy lost seven wickets for 15 runs, with Berry picking up four wickets in an inspired spell, including the scalp of Malone for a classy 46, while Richard McConkey collected three wickets of his own.

From the brink of defeat, Lisburn had gained momentum with 28 runs still needed.

Wicketkeeper Adam Jamison showed superb calmness under the massive pressure of the situation, striking three boundaries and ended on 18* as the jubilant support rose as one.

Moorhead also contributed six vital runs to the cause to halt what would have been a stunning comeback from Lisburn.

Derriaghy will learn their quarter-final opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday evening.

Craig Lewis was awarded the man-of-the-match award for his fantastic bowling spell, while the batting of Malone and Bailey was also highly commended.

It was a fantastic advert for the local game and for knockout cricket.

It is Derriaghy though who will take the bragging rights and will look to build on this performance as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Elsehwere defending champions CIYMS progressed to the second round of the Gallagher Challenge Cup with a seven wicket win over Armagh.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Armagh were all out for 102, with Shadley van Schalkwyk scoring 22 and Andrew Hoey notching up 20.

Jacob Mulder was star of the show, picking up figures of 5/22, while Allen Coulter and Matt McGillivray got two each.

In reply, the Belmont side lost only three wickets, with Ryan Hunter scoring 43* and captain Nigel Jones contributing 33*.

In the only other all-Premier League clash, CSNI came out on top with a five wicket victory over Carrickfergus.

Carrick were 140 all out at Stormont, with Ben Adair picking up four wickets and Andre Malan finishing with 3/15 from 10 overs. The Belfast side chased the total down in 31 overs as Marc Ellison struck 55 at the top of the order and James Kennedy finished on 21*.

Last year’s finalists Instonians are also through after a nine wicket win over Section One side Cregagh at Shaw’s Bridge. Batting first, Cregagh posted a total of 119, with David McCormick registering a top score of 36. The home side chased the total down for the loss of only one wicket as Nikolai Smith and Jordan McClurkin both finished on 55*.

Also, Waringstown recorded a comfortable 245 run win over Woodvale at The Lawn, with James Hall striking 109 in a mammoth total of 325. James McCollum and Adam Dennison also scored half-centuries, and Gary Kidd took four wickets as they bowled the opposition out for 81.

North Down also progressed past a Section One side in the shape of Donacloney Mill with a 215 run victory. Opener Daniel Graham top-scored with 109, while Ryan Haire finished 49* and Alistair Shields hit 42.

In response, Peter Eakin took 4/18 and Marty Moreland picked up three wickets.

Mark Adair was awarded the man-of-the-match award for hitting 88 as Holywood pulled off a surprise 12 run win over Premier League side Holywood.

Setting a total of 252-9 in 50 overs, Jamie Magowan and Sam Gordon both registered half-centuries before the Antrim side fell just short in a fantastic run chase.

Downpatrick also sealed their place in the next round with a three wicket win over Bangor at Upritchard Park.

Bangor batted first and scored 235-8 in their allotted overs, with Chris Burns hitting 58.

Ross Boultwood was the match winner for Dowpatrick, as his 87* guided his side to the quarter-finals.