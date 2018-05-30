CRICKET: Holders CIYMS will face Downpatrick in last eight of Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup

Holders CIYMS of the Premier League will play Downpatrick from the league below in the quarter finals of the Northern Cricket Union’s Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup.

Downpatrick - so far undefeated in Section 1 after three games - will have home advantage when the sides meet on Saturday June 9.

Only one of the four ties brings together two Premier League sides with North Down travelling to Civil Service North.

Current Premier League leaders Waringstown and Instonians find themselves away to Section 1 sides Derriaghy and Holywood respectively.

The draw is CSNI v North Down; Derriaghy v Waringstown; Downpatrick v CIYMS and Holywood v Instonians.