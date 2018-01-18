CRICKET: Ireland claim Desert Tri-Series win

Ireland clinched the Desert Tri-Series with a 24-run win over Scotland in a high scoring encounter in Dubai.

The Boys In Green equalled their highest ODI total of 331, but they needed them all as Scotland finished just short on 307.

Batting first, Ireland once again lost William Porterfield early, but Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie shared their second consecutive century partnership to get their side back on track.

After a hesitant start Simi Singh soon found his range, as he and Niall O’Brien went through the gears, sharing a fourth wicket stand of 97 in 13 overs. O’Brien (51) fell shortly after reaching his 17th ODI fifty, and Singh went four balls later for 45.

Kevin O’Brien and Gary Wilson plundered 85 in just 8 overs to take the total beyond 300.

Scotland, to their credit gave it a real go as Michael Jones (74) made his second half century in his first two games, adding 67 with George Munsey (30) and 60 with Matt Cross (33), but Ireland fought back but Ireland held on for a great victory against their rivals.