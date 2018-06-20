Cricket Ireland hails new era for sport

Cricket Ireland hailed a new era for the sport in Ireland with the release of the International Cricket Council’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) 2018-2023 – the first time Ireland has been included in this important schedule for world cricket.

The FTP is a schedule of international cricket tours for ICC’s full members with teams playing bilateral cricket home and away between May 2018 and March 2023. It covers all three formats of the game. By being granted Full Membership of the ICC in June 2017, Ireland now enters the FTP process for the first time.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, was delighted at the release of the FTP:

“From the moment we were granted full membership of the ICC, two of the key priorities for Cricket Ireland were to play our first Test match and to negotiate a multi-format fixture schedule as part of the FTP. We have now delivered both – and we believe the players and fans of Irish cricket will be excited by the comprehensive programme ahead.”

Key features of the FTP

The structure of the FTP includes:

ICC Cricket World Cup – 2019 and 2023

ICC World T20 – 2020 and 2021

World Test Championship (note: Ireland does not feature in this element)

Cycle 1 – 2019-2021 (final 2021); Cycle 2 – 2021-2023 (final 2023)

All bilateral Tests, ODIs and T20Is between Full Members outside of the above competitions

Key highlights for Ireland from the FTP

Over the life of the FTP, Ireland will play:

13 Test matches

62 one-day internationals

65 T20 internationals.