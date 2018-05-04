CRICKET: Ireland omit George Dockrell for historic first Test match against Pakistan

Ireland have dropped George Dockrell from their 14-man squad for the historic first Test match against Pakistan next week.

Dockrell is omitted after being let out of Ireland’s last few games at the World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe in March.

Uncapped Nathan Smith is included after playing for Ireland A in Bangladesh last October.

Ed Joyce is in the squad after being troubled by injury in Zimbabwe.

The Malahide Test begins on Friday May 11 with the contest scheduled to run for five days.

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Niall O’Brien (wk), Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Nathan Smith, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson (wk).