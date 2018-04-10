CRICKET: NCU cups’ sponsorship boost

A second sponsorship boost within as many months has arrived for the Northern Cricket Union.

Insurance brokers Arthur J. Gallagher have announced a two-year extension as the title sponsor of the NCU Senior Challenge Cup, which will take the partnership to the end of the 2020 season.

The extension also includes the women’s challenge cup.

The news follows the February announcement that Antrim-based Robinson Services are to sponsor the union’s Premier and Senior leagues for the next three seasons.> “The company has enjoyed an excellent relationship with the NCU over the past two years,” said Shane Matthews, the Northern Ireland managing director of Arthur J. Gallagher. “We have a common bond in strong community relationships and the two trophies epitomise this.

CIYMS begin a defence of the men’s cup at home to newly-promoted Premiership side Armagh and the women’s holders, Lurgan, also have home advantage against Donacloney Mill.

Arthur J. Gallagher’s support has been welcomed by the NCU chairman, Alan Waite.

He said: “It says much for the reputation of the competitions that such a highly-regarded company has decided to extend its patronage.

“The sponsorship also includes Player of the Match awards which, of course, are highly prized.”