CRICKET: Oliver Metcalfe fires Instonians to victory over Armagh in T20

Oliver Metcalfe produced a stunning 73 from 50 balls as Instonians beat Armagh by four wickets on The Mall in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup on Sunday.

Having won the toss, Armagh captain Matthew Steenson elected to bat, and the home side found themselves two down early as Stephen Bunting bowled Neil Gelston for four before South African professional Shadley van Schalkwyk was caught behind by James Metcalfe with the very next delivery.

At 18 for 3, Andrew Hoey walked to the crease and was timing the ball nicely and rotating strike with opener Jamie Rogers.

The pair brought their side to 56 before Hoey was caught by Nikolai Smith in the deep off the bowling of Ben Rose for a fluent 25.

Rogers continued to tick along and produced one of the match’s best shots as he pulled Smith for a massive six over square leg.

He was bowled by a slower ball from James Hunter for a well-made 35, with Hunter ending his four over spell with figures of 1 for 26 from four overs.

Sammy Wilson produced a great display of late hitting as he struck seven fours all over the ground, including a spectacular reverse sweep, ending on a fantastic 39* and dragging his side up to a total of 121.

Andrew White returned to the attack in the 18th and 20th overs, and picked up three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/22.

Smith and Metcalfe walked into open the batting for Instonians, with Metcalfe starting in aggressive fashion, striking two boundaries in the second over.

Harry Doyle was introduced into the attack and had Smith trapped LBW with his very first ball for 1, before he caught and bowled Shane Getkate for 1.

Metcalfe and White built a fruitful partnership, with the young opener striking some lusty blows as he smashed three massive sixes, one of which ended on the road.

The partnership had reached 65 before White was smartly caught behind the stumps by wicketkeeper Gareth McCarter off the bowling of spinner Neil Gelston for 22.

Metcalfe continued to plough on and brought up his half-century in fine style, but continued to lose partners as Matthew Wright dismissed Bunting for six and Gelston picked up a second when he had Rose caught by Rogers, also for six.

With the scores tied, Wilson produced a fantastic yorker which had Metcalfe stuck in front of his wicket and he was given LBW for a superb 73 which came in quick time.

It was left to Hunter to seal the winning run as Instonians picked up the two points and they have now won two of their three group games with three left to play.

Armagh have lost all three of their group matches, but will take positives from the way they bowled this time round.

Both sides return to Twenty20 action on Friday night with Armagh hosting CSNI and Instonians taking on Waringstown at Shaw’s Bridge, before Premier League games against Carrickfergus and CIYMS respectively on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Marc Ellison celebrated his Northern Knights call-up by smashing 97 from 46 balls as he helped CSNI extend their unbeaten run in the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup with a seven wicket win over Waringstown at The Lawn on Sunday.

Waringstown batted first and got off to a flying start courtesy of James Hall and Adam Dennison, with the score sitting at 47 in the fifth over when Dennison was bowled by Ben Adair for 31.

Three overs later Hall was dismissed for a brisk 36, bringing captain Greg Thompson to the crease.

Thompson smashed the ball to all parts of the ground as he developed a partnership with James McCollum worth 82.

With the score at 152/2, Thompson was stumped off the bowling of Adair for a spectacular 66 from 30 balls, which included eight fours and four sixes.

McCollum remained at the crease until the 19th over, departing for 32 as he was one of two wickets picked up by Morgan Topping.

Waringstown eventually finished on a massive total of 199, and would have been very confident about defending it in home conditions.

That was until Ellison got to work, with the opener bringing up his half-century within the space of four overs, with CSNI sitting on 81/1 in the fifth over.

Andre Malan had joined Ellison at the crease, and was ably supporting his partner at the other end and had reached 32 to help his side to 128/1 after 10 overs.

With a spectacular and deserved century looming, Ellison was caught by Phil Eaglestone off the bowling of Gary Kidd for a mesmerising 97 from 46 balls.

He will now be part of the Knights squad who take on Leinster Lightning in the first Interprovincial Championship match which starts on Tuesday at Comber.

Malan was dismissed nine balls later by Nelson for 42 with CSNI needing 32 from five overs, which Topping and Graeme McCarter went about with ease, finishing the game on 15* and 19* respectively and with an over to spare.

CSNI sit top of Group A with three consecutive wins, and they will be confident of staying there as they travel to Armagh on Friday before a trip to Instonians on June 15 and ending the round robin phase when they host Waringstown on June 22.

Waringstown will likely be battling with Instonians for the second qualifying position, and they travel to Shaw’s Bridge this Friday.