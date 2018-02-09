CRICKET: Robinson Services to sponsor NCU Premier and Senior Leagues

The country’s biggest cricket league is to be sponsored by one of the country’s biggest employers.

The Robinson Services company has announced it is lending its name to the Northern Cricket Union’s Premier and Senior Leagues in a sponsorship deal over the next three years.

The Antrim-based company employs 1700 people and provides services that include cleaning, security, laundry and hygiene.

The NCU’s Premiership and Senior Leagues involve 35 clubs in counties Antrim, Armagh, Down and parts of Tyrone.

Robinson Services will also sponsor the prestigious NCU league awards which go to players who score a century, take at least six wickets or perform a hat trick in any of the four leagues.

Robinson Services David Robinson said: “Our company is seriously committed to community work and have awards for employees who make notable contributions in this area. I see the cricket sponsorship as an extension of that commitment given that sport lies at the heart of the community.”