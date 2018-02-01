Search

CRICKET: Waringstown’s Cara Murray makes debut as Ireland lose to Zimbabwe

Debutant Cara Murray with captain Mary Waldron
Debutant Cara Murray with captain Mary Waldron

Waringstown teenager Cara Murray’s senior international debut ended on a losing note as Ireland Women lost their tour opener to Zimbabwe in a rain affected contest in Harare.

The 17 year-old all-rounder, who has also played for Saintfield, showed her batting prowess with an unbeaten 14 as Ireland recovered from a disastrous start recovering from 99 for 7 to post 173.

She shared an unbroken 8th wicket stand of 74 in just 68 balls with Shauna Kavanagh who hit 5 sixes and 5 fours in a powerful top score of 79 from 118 balls.

Two rain interruptions meant a DLS adjusted target of 140 in 33 overs for Zimbabwe, which proved little trouble for the hosts as skipper Chipo Mugeri hit an unbeaten 64 in a seven-wicket win.

Sophie MacMahon, also making her debut, grabbed two wickets to give the scorecard some respectability but Ireland looked rusty on their first game since August. Leg-spinner Murray went wicket-less but showed enough talent to suggest a bright future at this level.