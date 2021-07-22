Eglinton host Brigade in Faughan Valley Cup final

Newbuildings Gareth McKeegan.

The match gets under way at 2pm and there will be a “gate” operated by the Derry Midweek League with all monies going directly to the DML’s Charity Fund.

Both sides of course will be keen to get their hands on this wonderful trophy with the villagers hoping that home advantage can tip the scales in their favour.

Brigade have been winning plenty of games without really seeming to have hit their straps just yet, but you know that Andy Britton will have them up for this.

Before then, the Long’s SuperValu League groups will have been sorted out after Saturday’s final round of matches.

Ardmore and Bready have already qualified from Group A and the winners of this weekend’s game between Brigade and Fox Lodge will join them in the new Premier group. Indeed should Bonds Glen fail to win at Magheramason, both Brigade and the Foxes will still be in the top four come Saturday night regardless of their result.

Things will get interesting if the Bee Gees do manage to spring another surprise and you wouldn’t rule that out given the way Rehan Afridi and the side have been playing of late.

Group B also has some unresolved business - Eglinton have already completed their programme and have qualified, while there will be a dress rehearsal of the senior cup quarter final on Saturday as Newbuildings entertain Donemana. Both teams are also already through, however bragging rights are very much at stake at Foyle View.

Fourth spot in this section will go to the winners of the Burndennett versus Coleraine clash which probably makes that the game of the day on Saturday.

As always, action gets under way at 12noon.

Saturday

Long’s SuperValu League

Ardmore v Glendermott

Bready v Bonds Glen

Brigade v Fox Lodge

Strabane v St Johnston

Killyclooney v Ballyspallen

Burndennett v Coleraine

Newbuildings v Donemana

Sunday

Faughan Valley Cup final (At Eglinton, 2pm)