Faiz Fazal shows class as Lisburn celebrate Twenty20 Cup success

By Johnny Morton
Published 21st Jul 2024, 19:50 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 20:01 BST
Lisburn's players celebrate winning the LVS Twenty20 Cup. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressLisburn's players celebrate winning the LVS Twenty20 Cup. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Lisburn's players celebrate winning the LVS Twenty20 Cup. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Lisburn lifted their first Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup since 2008 after beating Waringstown by three wickets in a final-over thriller at The Lawn.

​After Morgan Topping (40) top-scored as the hosts set Lisburn a target of 128 for victory, overseas professional Faiz Fazal (58) once again led from the front before late cameos from Glenn Halliday (17*) and David Miller (16) helped the Wallace Park outfit secure victory.

Lisburn’s fast bowling duo of Josh Manley (3/23) and Ryan MacBeth (2/18) had earlier set the tone – the former had Adam Dennison caught behind off the very first ball of the innings – before the latter struck to remove Sam Topping in the next over.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Waringstown also had early success in their own bowling innings as Bilawal Bhatti (3/23) dismissed Jonny Waite and Nigel Jones in consecutive deliveries, but Fazal’s class ultimately proved the difference as Neil Whitworth’s men prepared in style for next month’s Gallagher Challenge Cup showdown with Muckamore.

Lurgan's players celebrate after being presented with the LVS Trophy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker PressLurgan's players celebrate after being presented with the LVS Trophy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
Lurgan's players celebrate after being presented with the LVS Trophy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Earlier in the day at the same venue, Lurgan continued their fine season by celebrating LVS Twenty20 Trophy success after beating Donacloney Mill by six wickets.

Only promoted to Section One ahead of the current campaign, the Pollock Park outfit currently sit in pole position for back-to-back promotions and a Premier League return.

They’ve now added an early piece of silverware to the club’s collection after Stephen Chambers (48*) led the way in their pursuit of 125.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Donacloney Mill opener Craig Kennedy (48) and brother Aaron Kennedy (29) both played key roles alongside Atish Varape (37) as they reached 124/7 – Callum Grieve (3/16) starring with the ball for Lurgan.

Lurgan’s chase got off to a disastrous start, losing captain Stephen Johnston in the first over before Reghard Els followed soon after, but Johnny Hunter (20) and Chambers steadied the ship.

An all-round performance from Grieve (28), who was named Player of the Match, helped see his side over the line alongside an important Jack Maxwell (16*) cameo – Chambers and Maxwell struck 25 runs off the last 10 deliveries to win with two balls to spare.

Related topics:LisburnDavid Miller
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice