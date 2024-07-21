Lisburn's players celebrate winning the LVS Twenty20 Cup. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Lisburn lifted their first Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup since 2008 after beating Waringstown by three wickets in a final-over thriller at The Lawn.

​After Morgan Topping (40) top-scored as the hosts set Lisburn a target of 128 for victory, overseas professional Faiz Fazal (58) once again led from the front before late cameos from Glenn Halliday (17*) and David Miller (16) helped the Wallace Park outfit secure victory.

Lisburn’s fast bowling duo of Josh Manley (3/23) and Ryan MacBeth (2/18) had earlier set the tone – the former had Adam Dennison caught behind off the very first ball of the innings – before the latter struck to remove Sam Topping in the next over.

Waringstown also had early success in their own bowling innings as Bilawal Bhatti (3/23) dismissed Jonny Waite and Nigel Jones in consecutive deliveries, but Fazal’s class ultimately proved the difference as Neil Whitworth’s men prepared in style for next month’s Gallagher Challenge Cup showdown with Muckamore.

Lurgan's players celebrate after being presented with the LVS Trophy. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Earlier in the day at the same venue, Lurgan continued their fine season by celebrating LVS Twenty20 Trophy success after beating Donacloney Mill by six wickets.

Only promoted to Section One ahead of the current campaign, the Pollock Park outfit currently sit in pole position for back-to-back promotions and a Premier League return.

They’ve now added an early piece of silverware to the club’s collection after Stephen Chambers (48*) led the way in their pursuit of 125.

Donacloney Mill opener Craig Kennedy (48) and brother Aaron Kennedy (29) both played key roles alongside Atish Varape (37) as they reached 124/7 – Callum Grieve (3/16) starring with the ball for Lurgan.

Lurgan’s chase got off to a disastrous start, losing captain Stephen Johnston in the first over before Reghard Els followed soon after, but Johnny Hunter (20) and Chambers steadied the ship.