Funeral of cricket writer David Holmes

The funeral details of News Letter cricket journalist David Holmes have been confirmed.

The funeral will take place at Roselawn on Tuesday, January 16 at 4pm.

David died suddenly on Sunday, aged just 54.

Tributes to him have been pouring in from around Ireland since his death was announced on Monday.

The father-of-two and former Instonians player wrote for other media outlets, including Sunday Life and the Belfast Telegraph, and was heavily involved with the Northern Cricket Union (NCU).

