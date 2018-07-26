GALLAGHER CHALLENGE CUP FINAL: Get to know the Waringstown team

Waringstown are preparing for their first Challenge Cup final since 2014, and will be aiming to win the competition for the first time since 2013.

They beat Instonians that day at The Green, with Kyle McCallan scoring 110 and Gary Kidd taking a five wicket haul.

The Class of 2018 will be hoping to bring the trophy back to The Lawn on Friday when they take on CSNI.

Here are captain Greg Thompson’s thoughts on the 10 men he will take to the field with on July 27.

Playing XI

Adam Dennison - Denny has really started to deliver on his potential this year. He has got two hundreds and he often gets us off to a good start.

James Hall - James is a class act at the top of the order. He is someone who can get us off to a flying start, or can be someone we bat around. He is a big game player.

James McCollum - He is probably our classiest batsman. He hasn’t delivered yet on the club stage for us this year, but he has been scoring representative runs for fun and I’m fully expecting him to step up in a final on the big occasion.

Lee Nelson - He is Waringstown through and through - he is the heart of the team in that way. You can often see the emotion of the team written over his face.

Shaheen Khan - It’s his third year with us, and already in late-July this has been his best year.

Hopefully with bat and ball he can continue to contribute to us winning silverware this year.

Marcus McClean - He is ever-improving. He is still young and this will be his first Challenge Cup final. He has the experience of the semi-final of scoring important runs, and he often does that for us.

Andrew Mitchell - Whether it is with a cricket bat or football, he is a guy for the big occasion.

It’s great to be able to call on someone who has so much experience of playing in cup finals, because he has been involved with us and also Glenavon.

James Mitchell - James brings a great energy to the team. He has good control with the ball, and has a good habit of picking up key wickets - often professionals.

Gary Kidd - Loves a cup final. He took five wickets in the 2013 final, and he is a great guy to have in the changing room. He keeps everything light and keeps everyone positive.

Phil Eaglestone - Stoopy joined the same year as me, and there is no doubt that the success the team has had in the last five years is hugely down to the effort and quality he brings. He takes important wickets at key times.