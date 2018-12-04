Holders Waringstown to face Holywood in first round of NCU’s Gallagher Challenge Cup

Holders Waringstown will be away to Holywood in the first round of next season’s Northern Cricket Union’s Gallagher Challenge Cup.

Instonians against North Down looks to be the game of the round.

The holders of the women’s trophy Lurgan will also be on their travels against the winners of the preliminary round between Holywood and Laurelvale in what looks like a good game.

Dates have yet to be fixed for both tournaments and the full draws are:

Men’s preliminary round: Ballymena v Cregagh; Templepatrick v Donacloney Mill

First Round: Carrickfergus v Woodvale; Instonians v North Down; Templepatrick or Donacloney Mill v Downpatrick; CSNI vf Armagh; Lisburn v CIYMS; Bangor v Muckamore; Ballymena or Cregagh v Derriaghy; Holywood v Waringstown.

Women’s preliminary round: Holywood v Laurelvale; Donacloney Mill v Carrick.

First Round: Waringstown v CSNI; Instonians v North Down; Muckamore v Donacloney, Mill or Carrickfergus; Holywood or Laurelville v Lurgan.