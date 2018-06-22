Holywood and Bangor meet in intriguing the top of the table derby

A top of the table clash usually means that the game is important enough, but when it is a local derby, it adds that bit more to it.

That’s exactly the case tomorrow as Holywood prepare to host rivals Bangor at Seapark in Section One.

Both teams have started the season in fine form, each winning four games from five to sit on 16 points, with Bangor top on net run rate.

Lisburn are also on the same amount of points having played a game more, and they travel to Lurgan tomorrow who sit bottom of the league having not won a game this season.

Jordan Wilson has recently taken over the Holywood captaincy from Philip McCormick.

He admited his side are eager to push themselves into the Premier League.

“We have sort of thought about it for the past couple of seasons,” said Wilson.

“So at the start of this season we decided we needed to go for it and keep players at the club.

“The standard of the pitch at Holywood is good enough for Premier League cricket and all we need now is the team to do it.

“I don’t think we are far off and hopefully we can prove that this season.”

They have put together a fantastic squad for this campaign, with a few members already experiencing top level cricket with other teams.

Wilson feels the new additions have fit in well and are enjoying their cricket with Holywood.

“Our team is brilliant,” he added.

“It’s nice to have Mark Adair back for the year.

“We signed Paddy Beverland from Civil Service and Paddy Park is into his second year with us.

“Nathan Burns has played for North Down and CIYMS in the Premier League and he was up there in the averages last year and we managed to attract him down.

“All of the new guys are enjoying it more than anything.”

Adair is perhaps the most important man to have available.

The Northern Knights all-rounder previously spent time in England with Warwickshire.

He hit an important 88 as Holywood beat Muckamore in the Challenge Cup earlier this season.

Adair also got a half-century against Instonians when their cup run was brought to an end by a 43-run loss.

Wilson believes the 22-year-old has an important role to play from a leadership perspective as well.

“Mark is very important,” he said.

“He is one of the vice-captain’s and he helps me out with things on the field because I’m new to it.

“As a bowler we know what he can do, but his batting this season has come on leaps and bounds and he is at a different level.

“If he keeps scoring runs for us, we are going to be a very hard team to beat and that is our aim. To be hard to beat,” added Wilson.