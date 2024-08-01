Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While a large majority of the players stepping out onto Stormont for Friday’s Gallagher Challenge Cup final between Lisburn and Muckamore will be doing so for the first time, Nigel Jones knows the occasion all too well and hopes to make his mark on local cricket’s biggest stage once again.

Remarkably, this will be Jones’ 10th Challenge Cup final and he’s targeting an eighth winners medal having picked up five in six attempts during CIYMS’ all-conquering run of the past decade, while the former Ireland international also won two with CSNI.

Lisburn’s semi-final progression past Instonians means Jones will have now competed in 10 of the last 16 showpiece deciders – the 42-year-old has scored four half-centuries and collected 15 wickets during that time – but the Wallace Park outfit haven’t been this far since 1996 and their last solo success came in 1985.

Opponents Muckamore are also trying to create their own piece of history in the club’s 150th anniversary year – you’ve to go back to 1972 for their previous Challenge Cup final appearance and 1963 for the last triumph.

Nigel Jones pictured with the Challenge Cup trophy and his Man of the Match award after CSNI defeated Waringstown in 2008. Friday's showdown against Muckamore will be his 10th. PIC: Russell Pritchard/Presseye.

Having experienced every emotion there is in cricket over more than two decades, Jones will be comfortable in familiar final surroundings, but insists he doesn’t take occasions like these for granted.

"Everyone that gets an opportunity to play in one (Challenge Cup final) has that fondness of that moment,” he said. “I've been fortunate to play in some good teams and captained a few times.

"This is my 10th...I've been very fortunate to play as many as I have. I don't ever take it for granted because they are such great occasions and no doubt it will be again on Friday. Playing in them is brilliant, but the bigger experience is getting the chance to win it. To have won as many as I have, I've been lucky and hopefully I can add to the tally."

Jones’ first Challenge Cup final was back in 2008 when he scored a match-defining 51 which helped CSNI defeat Waringstown by four runs, while he also raised his bat in 2016, 2017 and 2021, but which deciders stand out the most?

Nigel Jones has enjoyed tremendous success in the Challenge Cup. Here he's pictured winning the competition in 2017 with CIYMS. PIC: Freddie Parkinson/Press Eye.

"The first one in 2008 for CSNI against Waringstown at Downpatrick...the weather had been really bad, the pitch was sticky and a lot of strong names were in the Waringstown team, we'd a strong team too,” recalled Jones. “It went right down to the wire on a tough deck and I managed to pitch out in the middle and somehow get us a bit of a score. I remember that fondly being a dogfight against a really good team.

"In 2017, I was in Jersey with the (Ireland) U19s for their qualifiers and we'd a reserve day that fell on the day of the Challenge Cup final so I flew back for that, we managed to have a good day out against Instonians and then I flew back to join the U19s who got the results they needed."

After winning the Premier League title and LVS Twenty20 Cup in recent years alongside reaching an Irish Senior Cup final, victory on Friday would mark another moment of progression for Lisburn.

This is Jones’ second season with Neil Whitworth’s side and having scored over 500 runs throughout 2024 to bring his tally to nearly 11,000 over the past 18 years since CricketEurope started collecting data (only James Hall has more), he’s still enjoying every moment.

"It came at the right stage with family and work,” he said. “At my age if I'm still to continue it has to be easy for family and it was a no-brainer.

"Lisburn have made me feel very welcome, I've been able to put a stamp on a couple of things and the team is in a really good place.

"Lisburn have certainly been building...we've recruited well with some young guys like James Hunter, Adam Kennedy and Humph (Matthew Humphreys) a few years back.

