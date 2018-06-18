Inspirational Carrickfergus cricketer Gordon Browne dies aged 42

Carrickfergus wicketkeeper Gordon Browne has died following a brave battle with cancer.

The 42-year-old father-of-two, who was president of the Middle Road club, passed away on Monday morning, two years after he fell ill as he kept wicket during an NCU Challenge Cup tie against Muckamore at Moylena.

Gordon was later diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent surgery and courses of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. It was eventually confirmed he had high grade Glioblastoma.

Despite his diagnosis, Gordon returned to cricketing action in June 2017 and played for the club’s second eleven in the Intermediate Cup final.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, Gordon’s sister Gillian Hunt confirmed Gordon’s sad passing.

She said: “It is with great sadness that I write this post on my brother’s page. Earlier this morning at his home Gordon passed away. For all of you who knew him you will understand that Gordon Browne lived his life to the full and made sure he had a good time no matter what!

“The past 2 years have seen their highs and lows but above all he carried on living. Now he is gone he made some requests that I will honour. He does not want a funeral service and instead prefers to look at something more positive. He wants a fund raiser and that’s what I’ll sort out. It’ll be at the cricket club and I will update here re date and time. We can all get together and remember him whilst raising money to help fight this disease that had no place in taking him from us.

“Please donate to my just giving page and I’ll share the link as soon as I can.

Please also share this message with other friends who may not be on FB.

RIP Gordon xxx”

Carrickfergus Cricket Club paid tribute to Gordon in a post on Twitter. “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of our esteemed President Gordon (Gordy) Browne.

We will update all his friends from the cricketing world with Funeral Arrangements when we can.”