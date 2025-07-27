Instonians and Waringstown set up potential Premier League title decider

Instonians celebrate picking up a wicket in Saturday's win over North Down. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Instonians and Waringstown have set up what could prove to be a Premier League title decider next weekend as both continued their winning ways on Saturday.

The pair have each won 10 of their 11 league matches this term with Instonians holding a narrow advantage due to a superior net run-rate, but with a showdown set for The Lawn and only three games left to go, the result will likely be pivotal in determining the trophy’s destination.

Former Ireland international Andrew White (4/17) starred for Inst as they dismissed North Down for 137 on Saturday with Stevie Saul (81) providing the only real source of resistance for the visitors – the next highest score was Craig Young’s 15.

Nikolai Smith’s side were in some early trouble as Ireland star Young (3/17) reduced them to 29/3, but a partnership of 59 between Cade Carmichael (29) and Shane Dadswell (36) steadied the ship.

White (40*) completed a fine all-round performance to see his team over the line, sealing a five-wicket triumph.

Defending champions Waringstown completed a four-wicket win over Muckamore with a partnership worth 87 between Morgan Topping (49*) and captain Greg Thompson (51) proving to be match-defining.

Muckamore posted 190/8 – Jason van der Merwe (55) continued his fine campaign – and had early success with the ball as the Villagers were reduced to 48/3, including losing Adam Dennison (22) and Daniel van der Merwe (16) within the space of three deliveries.

However, the ever-reliable duo of Topping and Thompson broke the back of their run chase, ensuring Waringstown’s winning run continued.

In the other top-six showdown, Ross Adair (74) starred in Lisburn’s 70-run triumph over former side CIYMS as they strengthened their grip on third spot.

Adair shared an opening partnership of 88 alongside Faiz Fazal (34) while Ireland’s Matthew Humphreys (39) chipped in with some important late order runs.

Elsewhere, Templepatrick’s bid for Premier League survival took a hit as they lost out by 10 wickets to CSNI.

Sean Davey (6/21) caused significant damage as Templepatrick were dismissed for 81 before Marc Ellison (48*) and James West (22*) sealed a comfortable victory.