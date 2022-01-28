Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie hoping for change of T20 luck

Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A will take place between February 18-24. The top two teams from this Qualifier event progress to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Ireland will play UAE, Bahrain and Germany in the qualifier group stage.

Top two teams from each Group progress to a semi-final, with the two winners of the semi’s qualifying for the T20 World Cup.

Balbirnie (pictured) said: “It’s been a short, but welcome break for the squad after getting home from the Caribbean.

“I know the lads have spent the time recharging after a long and challenging tour, but now are gearing up ready to get back out there.

“Our T20 results haven’t been where we’ve wanted them in recent times, so we’re keen to rectify that in this a T20 World Cup year. We are keen to put in consistent performances that warrant being at the top table of T20 cricket.

“This trip is a good place to get the ball rolling for hopefully a really important year.”

In addition, three warm-up fixtures have been confirmed ahead of the Qualifier. Ireland will play UAE (February 11), Oman (February 12) and Nepal (February 14).

Meanwhile, Ireland U19s play Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19s Men’s Cricket World Cup today in the Plate semi-final.