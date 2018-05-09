Ireland cricket: Stuart Thompson primed for historic Test

Eglinton all-rounder Stuart Thompson is delighted to be one of four north west men in Ireland’s historic first Test squad to face Pakistan in Malahide on Friday.

Thompson is included alongside William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin and Andy McBrine for the inaugural Test match and can’t wait to get going.

“It’s a big week for Irish cricket,” he said. “It’s our first Test match in front of a sold-out crowd and hopefully it’s a big week for us.

“It’s good to have four from the north west in the squad. ‘Youngy’ (Craig Young) just missed out so it could have been better but to have so many from the region in the squad is great.

“Everyone says that playing Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game because it lasts five days and tests both your technique and the mental side of the game over a long time.

“T20 is pretty fast and furious but I think if you asked any player what level do they want to play at, it would be Test cricket.

“The 26-year-old comes into the game in super form after scoring 148 runs for the NW Warriors in their recent inter-provincial game against Leinster Lightning” he added.

“It nice to be going into the Test with a bit of form and I think obviously last week was massively influential for me getting picked. It’s nice to be going into such a huge game with a bit of confidence and some runs behind me.

“I was lucky enough to spend seven weeks in South Africa working with Adrian Birrell very closely. We put in a lot of hard yards and a lot of hours of work out there and that has obviously helped. Hopefully I can continue.”

Thompson says Friday will be a proud day for his parents parents Irene and Nigel.

“My parents are coming down to the game and it will be nice to have them down there. I think they are pretty proud of the achievement,” he added.

“They are the ones that put in all the miles, taking me to all the training sessions and washing all the gear, so it’s kind of nice for them to follow it through to Test level as well.”