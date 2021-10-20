Ireland face crunch clash with Namibia after T20 World Cup defeat against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were on the ropes after lurching to eight for three inside the first 10 balls in Abu Dhabi and were grateful for a decisive 123-run stand between Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga to subdue Ireland.

Nissanka struck 61 off 47 balls and Hasaranga top-scored with 71 from the same number of deliveries while a useful cameo from captain Dasun Shanaka (21 not out from 11) ushered Sri Lanka to a formidable 171 for seven.

The trio were the only batsmen to reach double figures for Sri Lanka as Josh Little proved the standout bowler with four for 23 for Ireland, whose inability to contain Nissanka and Hasaranga in the middle overs was crucial.

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Perera attemps to catch a ball from Ireland's Curtis Campher (L) during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 20, 2021. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ireland lost wickets at regular intervals in response and while a 53-run partnership between captain Andy Balbirnie (41) and Curtis Campher (24) gave them brief hope they subsided to 101 all out in 18.3 overs.

Campher had made history with four wickets in as many deliveries in Ireland’s victory over Holland on Monday and he kept Ireland ticking over with the bat alongside Balbirnie after coming out at 32 for three against Sri Lanka.

However, he was bowled after missing a huge heave across the line to off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who took three for 17 from his four overs, and Campher’s dismissal marked the start of a collapse as Ireland lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 16 runs.

Balbirnie was eighth man out after slicing to backward point, but by this stage Ireland’s hopes of victory and guaranteeing their own spot in the Super 12 stage had vanished.