Ireland’s central player contracts are finalised

A total of 19 central player contracts have been offered and accepted for 2019 - 16 full-time contracts, with three players on part-time contracts as they are still playing English County cricket:

The 19 are Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon Simi Singh Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson and Craig Young .

Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said: “We are pleased to have finalised the contracts ahead of 2019 – a year that will be one of the biggest in Irish cricket history.

“Not only will we be playing our first men’s Test match away from home, but we host five Full Member nations during our summer, and following this we make a trip to Lord’s to play our inaugural Test match against England. The ‘international’ year will then conclude with a T20 World Cup Qualifier in October.”

“There is no secret that Irish Men’s cricket is coming to the end of a cycle, partly signified in 2018 with the retirement of Ed Joyce, Niall O’Brien and John Anderson.

“Through this year’s central contracts – combined with the forthcoming Emerging Player contracts that will be announced in early 2019 – you will start to see a clear direction that we are heading in our succession planning for the future.”

“Now is the time for emerging players looking to press for higher honours to step up and show their credentials,” he added.