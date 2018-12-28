Ireland’s Paul Stirling in Khulna Titans role for T20 tournament

Ireland international Paul Stirling has been picked up by the Bangladesh Premier League franchise Khulna Titans ahead of the 2019 BPL T20 tournament, starting on January 5.

Stirling, who recently returned from stints in the T10 League in Sharjah and the Everest T20 Premier League in Nepal, is delighted by the news.

“I was delighted to hear that the Khulna Titans were interested in me and jumped at the opportunity. Apart from being a great tournament, I’m looking forward to the opportunity of working with coach Mahela Jayawardene – one of the greatest Sri Lankan batsman of the last 20 years.

“The squad has made the play-offs for two years running, and features a range of world-class players that I’ve played alongside or against over the last 10 years – including Dawid Malan who I play under at Middlesex.”