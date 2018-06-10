IRELAND: ‘Small wins’ the aim for captain Laura Delany against New Zealand

Cecelia Joyce on show for Ireland women against New Zealand. Pic by Cricket Ireland.
Cecelia Joyce on show for Ireland women against New Zealand. Pic by Cricket Ireland.

Ireland captain Laura Delany picked out the positives following a second defeat to the New Zealand White Ferns in the three-match Women’s One Day International Series.

New Zealand posted a world record total in the first match and become the first side to score more than 400 in consecutive ODIs to move clear by 2-0 with a 306-run success before Wednesday’s final meeting at Clontarf.

“Playing against the fourth best side in the world was always going to be a tricky time for us,” said Delany. “But coming back from Friday’s result, we came out today and took 10 wickets, which was a huge bonus.

“We’ve got a young bowling attack – four out of our five main bowlers are 17 or younger - so we concentrated today on the small wins.

“Getting the ball in a certain area, bowling our stock balls well. To be honest we still bowled far too many bad balls and against a side like this they just put it away.

“Over coming days we’ll look at a few things – particularly looking at how we can create more wicket-taking opportunities.

“Against a quality side, this is all a learning curve.”

Lara Maritz claimed career-best figures of 4-58.

“I’m really happy for Lara (Maritz) taking four wickets today,” said Delany. “We started with a plan, it didn’t work at the beginning, so we changed things up and she executed the new plan brilliantly.

“It was a tough day on Friday for her, but she came back well and I’m delighted.

“She’s only 17 years of age and to bowl like that against a quality opposition like New Zealand, hats off to her today.”