Ireland through to semi-finals of World T20 Qualifier after beating Uganda

The Ireland Women’s cricket team have completed a comprehensive victory of Uganda on Tuesday and ensured they remain top of Group B, booking themselves a semi-finals berth, in Amstelveen.

After grey skies and drizzle delayed the start of play, Ireland Captain Laura Delany won the toss for the third consecutive match and again chose to make first use of the ball.

From the outset the Ugandans struggled to deal with accurate, miserly bowling of the Irish bowling unit.

Wickets fell at regular intervals, with the chief protagonist being leg-spinner Ciara Metcalfe who claimed a remarkable 3-8 off four overs, including one maiden. Metcalfe’s first wicket of the day was also her 100th wicket for Ireland.

Eimear Richardson claimed two wickets, while 17-year old Lara Maritz claimed her first T20 International wicket and Kim Garth – continuing her comeback from injury – took her first wicket in 2018 for the Girls in Green.

Clare Shillington showed that batting isn’t her only talent by claiming two catches in the field, including a close-in reflex catch at short cover (see video here).

Uganda never threatened to break out, pinned down by good bowling, and finished on 78-8 from their 20 overs.

Requiring 79 for victory, the Irish side set about the run-chase with attacking flair. Clare Shillington, twice Player of the Match in the last two matches, once again top scored with 27 from 21 balls (three fours).

She has now scored 112 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 121.7, and has been excellent at laying solid platforms for the Irish run chases in all three matches.

Cecelia Joyce made a good contribution to an opening stand of 31 in 4.2 overs, before Gaby Lewis (18* off 22 balls; one four) and Laura Delany (13* off 16 balls) saw Ireland home comfortably with 7.5 overs to spare.

Ciara Metcalfe was named Player of the Match for her bowling effort which included an incredible 20 dot balls from her four overs.