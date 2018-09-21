Ireland will face England in one-day international at Malahide in May

Cricket Ireland has confirmed that Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin has been designated as the venue to host a one-day international against England in May 2019.

The one-day international (ODI), to be held on Friday 3 May 2019, was initially announced in June 2018 as part of the release of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), with the Board now confirming that Malahide will be the host venue (subject to finalisation of terms with the host club).

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: “We are, of course, looking forward to our first Test match against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in July 2019, but we are equally eagerly anticipating hosting England in an ODI here in Ireland ahead of the Test.”

“We expect there will be immense interest in the match, as it will be seen by England as a key part of their preparations ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

“We look forward to working with, and continuing to enjoy the generous support of, Malahide Cricket Club, Fingal County Council and other local stakeholders for what should be another great cricket event.

“Planning is underway for this encounter and we would anticipate tickets going on sale before the end of 2018.”

“As it stands, in 2019 we will have four Full Member national men’s teams visiting our shores, playing in different formats.

“The importance of venue allocation for these fixtures is crucial in providing the best conditions we can for our national side, while trying to manage the usual wear-and-tear that pitches endure over a season.”