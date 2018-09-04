Ireland Wolves name squad for four-day match against Gloucestershire

Cricket Ireland has announced a strong 12-man Ireland Wolves squad for an upcoming four-day match against Gloucestershire 2nd XI to be played at Bristol Cricket Club next week.

The Ireland Wolves team was created in 2017 to bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket – typically to provide an opportunity for a selection of centrally-contracted senior players and the best emerging talent to play together in high-standard, competitive cricket matches.

Pete Johnston, Cricket Ireland Academy and Wolves Manager, said: “The Wolves are looking forward to ending the season on a high with a four-day match against Gloucestershire 2nd XI.

“If similar to last year, I’d expect Gloucestershire to put out a strong side containing a large number of full-time professional cricketers.

“Following time out with a broken finger, and off the back of leading a very successful Academy tour of London, Jack Tector returns to captain the Wolves.

“It is great to see Jack back and in form, he has been working exceptionally hard since his return with batting coach Ed Joyce.”

“It is also very positive to have Nathan Smith return from a serious side strain sustained in the build up to Ireland’s Test match in May. Nathan offers control and excellent skills with the red ball and it is a credit to himself and our support staff that he has been able to return to play in a multi-day fixture like this before the season ends.

“Craig Young is another player who in Inter-Provincial cricket has a proven track record in the longer format. Along with Smith and Tyrone Kane, the trio of quicks should provide Gloucestershire with a disciplined and stern test.

“The pace attack will be well supported by the left arm spin of James Cameron-Dow - who has also done well in the Inter-Pros - and the leg spin of Gareth Delany.”

“James Shannon adds experience to a strong batting line up, which includes James McCollum who to date has an excellent first-class record. The batting contains disciplined stroke makers and also mid-to-lower order power to move the game forward if and when required.”

“Unfortunately there are a few recent injuries that have resulted in Graham Kennedy, Max Neville and David Delany being ruled out of consideration for selection, and school commitments ruled out JJ Garth and Neil Rock.”

The Ireland Wolves squad: Jack Tector (Captain); James Cameron-Dow; Gareth Delany; Stephen Doheny; Shane Getkate; Aaron Gillespie; Tyrone Kane; James McCollum; James Shannon; Nathan Smith; Lorcan Tucker; Craig Young.