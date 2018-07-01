Ireland women celebrate last ball victory over Bangladesh

A well-measured run chase by Ireland, led by star all-rounder Gaby Lewis and captain Laura Delany, saw Ireland Women’s team defeat Bangladesh Women by sis wickets at Pembroke Cricket Club yesterday.

In spite of losing wickets, a late flourish ensured the Bangladesh total crossed the 150-mark, ending up 151-4 from their 20 overs.

Ireland made a controlled reply, but it still came down to the final ball and Isobel Joyce got the vital winning run.

The series may have been lost 2-1 but the positivity and self-belief the side gained from this victory will carry through into the upcoming Women’s World T20 Qualifier tournament, starting this week in the Netherlands.

Captain Delany said: “I’m ecstatic, looking back on the game we deserved to win. We’ve gotten better every game – I think Gaby Lewis was outstanding today and Isobel Joyce held her nerve there at the end.”

“Great cricket has been played over the last week and to come out today and win, after a hard two or three weeks.”