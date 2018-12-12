Irish Senior Cricket Cup and National Cup draws made

North Down will face Donemana in the first round of next season’s Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup.

It is one of three Ulster derby ties, with Coleraine taking on CSNI and Bready facing Lisburn in the opening round of the blue riband event on May 25.

Holders, Waringstown, were one of five teams to receive a first round bye.

IRISH SENIOR CUP: First Round draw: Instonians v Cork County; The Hills v Ballyspallen; Phoenix v Eglinton; Malahide v Muckamore; Coleraine v CSNI; Carrickfergus v YMCA; CIYMS v North County; Glendermott v Rush; North Down v Donemana; Bready v Lisburn; Pembroke v Brigade.

Byes: Leinster; Waringstown; Merrion; Clontarf; Strabane.

National Cup, first round draw: Killyclooney v Ballyhaunis; Co Sligo v Ardmore; Limerick v Ballaghaderreen; North Kildare v Newbuildings; Co Galway v Terenure; Midleton v Knockharley; Balbriggan v Co Kerry; Railway Union v Cork Harlequins; Cregagh v Laois; Longford v Downpatrick; Drummond v Laurelvale; Derriaghy v DLR County; Ballymena v Bonds Glen; The Need v Templepatrick. Byes: Fox Lodge; St Johnston

First Round Ties to be played on May 25, 2019, with replays if required on Sunday, June 2.