Irish Senior Cup progress for North Down

North Down were the big winners of the day as they safely navigated what looked like a tough draw against Brigade with captain Alistair Shields (77*) and Ani Chore (77*) putting on an opening stand of 175 to secure a 10-wicket victory.

Tom Mayes (3-41) struck the two biggest blows to Brigade in the first innings as he had both David Barr (49) and Kyle Magee (55) caught behind before Shields (5-30) ensured the North West side could never regain any momentum, collapsing from 140-4 to 174 all out.

With Paul Stirling now representing Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, Shields stepped up to a familiar opening role alongside the ruthless Chore and, just like at times last season, the pair got their side over the line with 21 overs to spare.

North Down’s Alistair Shields. Pic by Pacemaker.

They will be joined in the hat by Instonians, who picked up a 22-run win away at Ardmore after a team effort with the bat helped them post 197-8 in a rain-affected contest.

Cade Carmichael (45), Shane Getkate (33), James Shannon (28), James Metcalfe (28) and Jack Dickson (21) all contributed before captain Andrew White took over with the ball.

Set a target of 185 in 36 overs, Ardmore were unable to form any significant partnerships as White (3-26) and James Rose (2-42) combined to send the 2011 finalists through.

Lisburn continued the impressive start to their season with a four-wicket win over Malahide at Wallace Park.

Josh Manley (1-13) collected an early wicket before captain Callum Atkinson (2-24), Neil Whitworth (2-28) and Faiz Fazal (2-30) all came together to limit Malahide to 180-8.

Fazal (48) led the way once again with the bat but there was still a lot of chasing to do when he was dismissed with the score on 80, which Whitworth (27) and Glenn Halliday (20*) helped their side do.

It wasn’t as successful an afternoon for CSNI who went down by six wickets to Clontarf after an inspired performance from Irish international David Delany.

The pace bowler picked up figures of 4-33 as the Stormont side were bowled out for 196 with overseas professional Troy Johnson (58) once again impressing.

Delany (70) then broke the back of Clontarf’s chase alongside brother Eoghan (67*) for a team that will be one to watch as the competition progresses.

Carrickfergus also came out on the wrong end of a 99-run margin away to Newbuildings as former CIYMS duo Ryan Hunter (115) and Johnny Thompson (66*) helped the hosts post 312-5.

Not to be outdone, Carrick overseas professional Jacques Snyman (90) produced a dashing display of his own.

And he found capable support in CJ van der Walt (42) but when the former was caught off the bowling of Ross Hunter, an uphill task became even more difficult and they were ultimately dismissed for 201.

Woodvale lost a tight encounter at Ballygomartin Road to Balbriggan by three wickets in a match they almost pulled themselves back into from nowhere.

Michael Warke (33), Ronan Restieaux (32) and Carl Robinson (30) helped the hosts set 172-9, which didn’t feel like a winning score and it was very much looking that way when Balbriggan were sitting at 138-3.

They had soon collapsed to 152-7 after fine bowling from Robinson (4-31) to set up a tense finale, but the Balbriggan lower order held their nerve to seal the win.

CIYMS and Waringstown will now enter the draw after receiving byes for reaching the semi-finals and final respectively in 2019.

As will defending champions Pembroke and Dublin outfit Phoenix.