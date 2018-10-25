Malahide approach Ireland’s James Shannon over move

Ireland international James Shannon is wanted as a marquee signing by newly-promoted Leinster side Malahide.

Malahide, who romped to promotion in the summer by winning all 11 of their Division 2 matches, are believed to have approached the 28-year-old Northern Knights captain as they plot their return to the top flight.

James Shannon in action for his club side Instonians

Shannon suffered an injury-plagued summer but still produced one of the international highlights of the domestic season by top scoring with a brilliant 60 from just 35 balls in the first of the two T20 internationals against India at Malahide.

A source told the News Letter that Malahide are interested in Shannon’s services and hope to persuade him that relocating to the Dublin area will improve his international aspirations.

Matthew and Greg Ford, the sons of Ireland’s South African coach Graeme Ford, already play for the club with both showing considerable potential through the summer

Shannon, who was the interprovincial player of the year in 2017, is now represented by Niall O’Brien’s sports agency, along with Ireland international duo Barry McCarthy and Simi Singh, who are both looking for club cricket opportunities with McCarthy having returned to Ireland following a spell in county cricket with Durham and Singh confirming that he has left Dublin YMCA.

Hanley Energy Inter-Pro Player of the Year for 2017 James Shannon

Shannon retains very strong ties with his club side Instonians, whom he has represented since he was a boy and his father Norman is a pivotal figure at Shaw’s Bridge.