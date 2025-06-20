Matthew Humphreys hoping fruitful Twenty20 festival can provide positive platform for Northern Knights

Northern Knights spinner Matthew Humphreys is hoping an impressive opening Twenty20 festival which sees his side sitting top of the standings can provide a positive platform for the rest of this season.

Simon Johnston’s men won two of their three matches at The Mardyke in Cork this week, starting with an eight-wicket win over Leinster Lightning before bouncing back from Wednesday’s defeat to Munster Reds by comprehensively beating North West Warriors by 109 runs.

The Knights’ Ireland internationals stepped up to the mark with James McCollum (65*) top-scoring on the opening day while Cade Carmichael raced to 55 off only 19 deliveries against Munster, who were led by a stunning 150* from Stephen Doheny.

Picking up two bonus point victories means the Knights will enter next week’s festival on home soil at Stormont sitting top of the pile and Humphreys, who impressed in Ireland’s recent T20 series against the West Indies, hopes it can be a springboard.

Matthew Humphreys in action for Lisburn. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"I wouldn't agree (that we're more suited to T20 compared to 50-over cricket),” Humphreys told Cricket Ireland’s media channel. “We had a couple of injury troubles at the start of the season and we probably didn't start on the path that we would have wanted.

"I think the way we've played this week at times has shown what we're capable of and we're going to try and bring that into the next few weeks of the T20s and then finish the 50-over season as well as we can.

"The lads put in a very dominant performance (against North West Warriors). We had a tricky enough day on Wednesday, Steo (Doheny) had a day out and that can happen.

"It's a small ground and we were disappointed with how that went but to bounce back with another bonus point win was very pleasing."

Johnston has handed opportunities to the likes of Carson McCullough, who has impressed in club cricket for CIYMS this season, and the 20-year-old repaid that faith by collecting figures of 3/16 in Thursday’s win.

While only two years older, Humphreys has already gained significant experience having featured in three Tests alongside six ODIs and five T20 internationals for Ireland, and he’s excited about the next crop of players coming through in the Northern Cricket Union.

"Foz (Matthew Foster) went down on day one so we had to play three spinners every day,” added Humphreys. “The lads have put in good performances and I think Carson has especially stepped up to the mark and taken some important wickets for us.