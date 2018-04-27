McKinley injury blow for Knights and Instonians

Instonians and Northern Knights paceman Robert McKinley is set to miss a sizeable portion of the cricket season because of a knee injury.

The former Ballymena man is due to see a knee specialist today which could determine the length of time he will spend on the sidelines.

There are fears he could miss up to two months of the campaign, a blow for both Instonians and indeed the Northern Knights.

The news is especially grim for Instonians who were hit by injuries for a large portion of last season, when talisman James Shannon was among the casualties.

Captain Andrew White suffered a blow to the cheekbone in indoor nets during the winter but is available for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Civil Service North.