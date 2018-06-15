MUCKAMORE: Neil Gill out to maintain Irish Senior Cup momentum

Muckamore’s reward for a dramatic one-wicket win over Malahide in the first round of the Irish Senior Cup will be a trip to Strabane on Sunday.

The Moylena side were 46-6 chasing a target of 213 against the Dubliners and seemingly on their way to defeat.

But a century from Craig Drummond meant they reached the target for the loss of nine wickets.

Captain Neil Gill, who scored an important 32 in the game, says it was one of the most pleasing in his Muckamore career and allows them to head to Strabane with confidence.

“Obviously where we were 46-6 chasing 213, and Craig Drummond’s hundred was one of the very best I’ve seen,” said skipper Gill.

“He demolished the bowling and that was very pleasing.

“At the start of the season the top order just weren’t doing it, but the boys are starting to look good and score runs.

“We go up to Strabane confident and I don’t think Muckamore have ever played them, especially at their new ground.

“It was one of the more pleasing wins I’ve had playing for Muckamore.”

All-rounder Aditya Adey has been in superb form, with Gill promoting him to the top of the batting order in recent weeks.

He hit 54 in the last Premier League game against North Down and also scored 65 in the Twenty20 Cup against Carrickfergus.

This impressive recent run of form has earned Adey a welcome call-up to the Emerging Knights squad for a two-day game next week.

Gill says Adey is getting the rewards after putting in hard work over the off season.

“He has really worked hard over the winter and he is really busting a gut, which is good for Muckamore,” he added.

“I actually put him at the top of the order in the last few matches and he’s got a couple of fifties.

“He’s been really impressive, as has Sam Gordon.

“We have a group of five or six players who are in their early twenties who have always had the talent, but it’s nice to see them now showing it in the Premier League.”

Before the cup clash they face a home league game against Instonians tomorrow, the latter club will be without James Shannon for the eagerly-anticipated meeting, with the batsman on Ireland Twenty20 duty in the Netherlands until Wednesday.

Gill says his side will enter the game bolstered by the opportunity of success at home towards getting their second league win of the season.

“I don’t think any team really enjoys coming to Moylena,” he said.

“We are certainly looking to make the most of home advantage and it is a game we think we can win.

“I know they are missing James Shannon, but they still have a lot of good kids and the likes of Andrew White, Nikolai Smith, Robert McKinley, Stephen Bunting and James Magee.

“There are plenty of good players there still, but it’s one we are confident of winning.”