NCU CRICKET: CSNI skipper James Kennedy expects a tough test against Waringstown

CSNI will be looking to register their first win of the Premier League season when they travel to Waringstown tomorrow.

It will be the second time they visit The Lawn in the space of a week, having chased down 200 in style to win by seven wickets in the Twenty20 Cup last Sunday.

Captain James Kennedy says that victory will have no bearing on what happens in the longer format.

“It’;s a completely different game,” said Kennedy.

“Waringstown are a class side no matter how many overs you play. They are arguably the best side in the league and any time you go to The Lawn you have to play your very best to come away with a win.”

Their Twenty20 form has been in total contrast to league form, winning three games from three and looking like favourites to top Group A.

They will look to make that four consecutive wins when they travel to take on Armagh tonight, but Kennedy says they have to be wary of their opposition.

“We have been unlucky in parts of the league games, but have got away with it in,” he added.

“We have played some superb cricket in the Twenty20 Cup. Armagh are in the Premier League on merit and if we go down there and think we are going to roll them over, we will get egg on our face.

“There’s no such thing as an easy game and the supposed smaller team loves playing the bigger club and trying to cause an upset. We have to take them very seriously.”

Batsman Marc Ellison has been their main man so far this season, getting runs in every competition, including 131 in the Irish Cup win over Bready.

Kennedy says Ellison and the other new faces to the changing room have made a positive impact.

“He is a superb cricketer as everyone knows, and anyone of that ability is going to be absolutely key to any team,” he said.

“It isn’t just on the pitch, but it’s off the pitch as well. You can be a great player but you also have to be a great guy, and a good team spirit is something we are looking to establish and lots of harmony around the changing room,” he added.

“We are fortunate that Marc, Andre (Malan) and Morgan (Topping) who have come in are all great lads and fit into the team spirit.”