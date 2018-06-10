NCU ROUND-UP: Waringstown on form as they see off Derriaghy

Waringstown, CIYMS and Instonians all sealed their progression to the semi- finals, with all three picking up wins over Section One clubs.

Waringstown batted first against Derriaghy at Queensway and posted a mammoth total of 329-6 in their 50 overs, with captain Greg Thompson striking 93 from 57 balls, which included 15 fours and two sixes.

Thompson continues to show that he is one of the very best players within the Northern Cricket Union, regularly hitting important runs and has a knack of picking up a lot of wickets when he bowls his leg-spin.

He was supported by opener Adam Dennison (52), who continues his fine form to the start of the 2018 season, and some late-order hitting from Marcus McClean, who clubbed 54 from 20 deliveries, including seven sixes.

The wicketkeeper put on 94 for the seventh wicket in the space of seven overs alongside Kyle McCallan, who ended on 33 from 23 balls to get the Villagers over the 300 mark.

Phil Eaglestone kicked Waringstown’s defence off to the best possible start, taking threeearly wickets, including the big scalp of Craig Lewis, leaving Derriaghy sitting 17-3.

It was then the spinners who got to work, with Gary Kidd picking up four wickets and McCallan taking three as Waringstown ran out winners by a margin of 238 runs.

Also, CIYMS took another step to defending their title with a convincing 251 run win over Downpatrick.

Chris Dougherty top scored with 72, with the majority of the top order contributing to the total of 297, as Matt McGillivray (48), Ryan Hunter (57) and Jason van der Merwe (44*) all chipped in.

In response, Allen Coulter picked up astonishing figures of 6-6 from his 10 overs, including five maidens, as Downpatrick were dismissed for 46.

Coulter has bowled superbly this season in all competitions, and has looked like one of the finest seamers in 2018.

The closest match of the day came at Seapark, where Instonians beat Holywood by 43 runs, but for periods of their run chase, Holywood would have been dreaming of the upset.

Instonians finished on 242/8, with Robert McKinley finishing 59* and James Shannon hitting 44 before he was caught off the bowling of Jordan Wilson.

Holywood were 138-2 in reply, with Mark Adair registering 52 and Nathan Burns hitting 37, and when both fell in quick succession, Instonians took advantage and proceeded to bowl the home side out for 199.

With Shane Getkate taking three wickets.