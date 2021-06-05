Nigel Jones hopes big-game experience will be key for CIYMS in semi-final

The defending champions finished in fourth, making their way through to the last four on net run-rate, whereas CSNI topped the table and are currently unbeaten throughout this campaign.

Jones’ side have been superbly consistent over the past few years, making a habit of reaching the latter stages of competitions and winning trophies, including four in the 2019 season.

They’ll be trying to find their best form when it matters most once again and Jones is confident his squad have what it takes to reach tomorrow’s final at The Lawn.

CIYMS captain Nigel Jones

“In a way it’s great because they (CSNI) are due a loss,” he said. “It always works well for me if a team is riding a wave and getting wins - that’s going to turn so why not come Saturday?

“I feel we didn’t play our best cricket against them and lost by 20-odd runs.

“We would be first to say we haven’t played our best and we are probably lucky in fairness to get into the semis.

“The biggest thing about us is that we generally do come to life when it’s knockout cricket and when we get to semi-finals in cups and matches like this.

“It has certainly been like that over the past five years or so and that doesn’t just go away.

“We have managed to still be scoring runs without really firing a shot.

“We scored well against Instonians but in the other games nobody has gone on to hit a big score.

“We need to be taking our catches in the field and we haven’t been doing that. Our bowling has been a little bit off so I’ll be looking for a response on Saturday.”

CIYMS will be without Mark Adair and Graham Kennedy as the duo are in the Netherlands with Ireland for their World Cup Super League Series against the Dutch.

“They are two quality players who offer us batting and bowling,” he added.

“We have plenty of bowling options up our sleeve.

“With the bat, it only takes one or two guys to have their day and I know a few of our guys are itching to show it.

“I’m keen as skipper to put my hand up in terms of leading and offering a bit more, so hopefully there’ll be a few of us having a good day on Saturday.”

Just eight days after arriving from Australia, Jacob Mulder could have an important role to play with the ball and Jones is looking him to produce another big performance.

“He slotted straight in like he has never been away,” he said.

“In terms of the lads in the changing room and out on the park, we can’t fault him around that environment.

“He has been brilliant in fitting back in and he showed against Carrick what he can offer.

“We know he likes and thrives in the big games so we are looking for a performance from him too.”

