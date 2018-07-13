North Down ease past CSNI into T20 final

North Down have booked their place in the final of the Lagan Valley Steels T20 Cup after a 51-run win over CSNI at The Green on Friday night.

Fifties from Peter Eakin (57) and Ryan Haire (54) made sure that the hosts were able to set a formidable target.

The pair had support from Ruhan Pretorious, who made 29 in the North Down total of 175 for 8.

North Down captain, Alistair Shields, was the only other man to make a double-figure score as he made 10.

The pick of the CSNI bowlers was Ben Adair who returned figures of three for 20 off his four over allocation.

There were also two wickets apiece for Andre Malan and Matthew Foster, and one for Morgan Topping.

CSNI skipper, Marc Ellison, and overseas professional, Andre Malan knew that they had a job to do.

The pair could only muster 15 runs between them before Andre Malan was bowled by Ruhan Pretorious.

The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and found themselves 62-4 at the halfway point in the chase.

They could only manage 11 boundaries in their 124-8 – with Corin Goodall hitting five of them in his innings of 47 not out.

Pretorious claimed 3-19 as he led the North Down bowling attack.

There were also wickets for Martin Moreland, Peter Davison and Eakin.

North Down will take on the Villages in the final on Sunday, July 22, at The Lawn in Waringstown.

It is a repeat of last year’s showdown which was won by the Co Armagh side.

Both sides will now turn their attentions to their respective Robinson Services Premier League matches today.

North Down host Instonians and CSNI welcome Muckamore to Stormont.