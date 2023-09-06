Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The headlines for this match will focus on the scintillating century by Seamus Lynch who incredibly came in at eight and registered his maiden inter-provincial century off just 58 balls. While this knock will deservedly draw praise, in truth it was a true team effort by the Leinster side that saw them recover from 47-4 in the first innings to win the match by 170 runs.

Chris De Freitas’ 59 held the top order together as the Lightning’s top order collapsed, David Delany’s 76 from 81 balls (as part of a 150-run partnership with Lynch) was pivotal in his side’s recovery, while Gavin Hoey’s career-best 6-26 wrapped up a big win for Leinster Lightning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the Knights, who started the day needing just one win from the last two matches, started their run chase well – being 134-2 in the 19th over with Paul Stirling (66) and Morgan Topping (41) looking set. However, Hoey’s intervention was decisive running through the middle and lower order with his accurate leg spin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Knights Tom Mayes pictured in action during yesterday's match at Stormont in Belfast

The Rario Inter-Provincial Cup now comes down to the last match with the Knights needing to beat the North West Warriors at Stormont on Thursday (September 7) – however if the Warriors cause an unlikely upset, the Munster Reds will snatch the title.

MATCH SUMMARY

Northern Knights v Leinster Lightning, Rario Inter-Provincial 50 Cup, Stormont, 5 September 2023

Lightning 353-9 (50 overs; S Lynch 107, D Delany 76, C De Freitas 59; R Pretorius 3-47)

Knights 183 (30.2 overs; P Stirling 66; G Hoey 6-26)