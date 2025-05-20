Ireland captain Paul Stirling

​Ireland captain Paul Stirling says they are expecting the very best West Indies side ahead of the upcoming ODI series.

Ireland host the West Indies in Clontarf on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, before three T20 clashes against the same opposition in Bleary next month.

The West Indies will face England in between their two clashes against Ireland, with Stirling appreciating the fact they will travel with the best players at their disposal.

"I think when they bookend a tour against us and England, they always bring their strongest side and that's very pleasing," the 34-year-old told BBC Sport NI. "It's not just a series against us, where teams can play a few new faces or slightly less strong.

“They're playing England in five ODIs next week, so they've brought their full squad and that's the big challenge.

"We've got the West Indies squad that will face England so there will be nothing held back."

​Ireland have been dealt with a blow as Craig Young and Curtis Campher have been ruled out with injury.

They have quickly been replaced as Jordan Neill and Stephen Doheny have both been called-up.

Speaking ahead of the first game in the series, Stirling is hoping that he and his team-mates can get off to a fast start.

He explained: "They always bring a flavour to the games and usually some big-hitting, so hopefully we can negate that and start well.

"That's the case for us when you get a touring side coming over into these conditions, which they're not necessarily used to from the Caribbean, to start well and put them under pressure early and see if we can maintain that throughout the day."

Meanwhile, William Porterfield has been named in the Ireland Over 40s team that will play against their English counterparts at High Wycombe next month.

Porterfield captained Ireland 253 times in 310 appearances between 2006-2022, scoring 9507 runs, including no fewer than 18 centuries.

The current Lancashire batting coach is one of six former internationals in the side, which is captained by John Anderson.