NW Senior Cup holders Brigade face Burndennett

Holders Brigade will start their defence of the Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup with a home tie against Championship side Burndennett.

The Beechgrove side ended Donemana’s six-year domination of the prestigious competition and skipper Andy Britton will be delighted at securing a home tie against lower ranked opposition.

Britton was in the BBC Radio Foyle studio conducting the draw with NW General Manager Peter McCartney, administrator David Bradley, and sports presenter Eric White.

Tie of the opening round pits Donemana at home to Coleraine in a repeat of the 2016 decider, while the other all-Premiership clash sees newly promoted Glendermott taking on league champions Bready at The Rectory.

This year’s beaten finalists Eglinton have a potential banana skin at Drummond, while Strabane face a tricky tie at Newbuildings, who came within one wicket of reaching this year’s final.

St Johnston entertain 2017 finalists Ballyspallen, while Fox Lodge have home advantage over Ardmore – both sides suffering relegation earlier this season, while another all-Championship tie has Killyclooney facing Bonds Glen.

No dates have been set for the opening round or this year’s final, but the traditional last weekend in July for the two-day decider may have to be changed due to Ireland’s Test match against England from July 24-27.

NW Senior Cup First Round: Drummond v Eglinton; St Johnston v Ballyspallen; Fox Lodge v Ardmore; Donemana v Coleraine; Brigade v Burndennett; Killyclooney v Bonds Glen; Glendermott v Bready and Newbuildings v Strabane.