Plucky Ireland see off Netherlands to keep qualification hopes alive in Harare

Delany struck 75 from 75 balls and claimed 1-24 from 10 overs in a masterful display of leadership and guile as Ireland won by 29 runs.

“It was closer than we would have like it to have been,” said Delany.

“We definitely wanted to put more runs on the board but I think in the field and with the ball we’re capable of taking wickets and restricting sides so hopefully this is just the start.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland captain Laura Delany. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Orla Prendergast took 4-24 as Ireland bowled the Dutch out for 170 after setting a total of 199 ahead of Monday’s clash with Sri Lanka in their final group match.

Delany top-scored with 75 while opener Gaby Lewis had an innings of 46 from 47 balls.

Delany struck her third international half-century in the 50-over format from just 47 balls, and looked to push on further after the loss of Richardson (27).

The skipper punched two boundaries through the covers and looked to be ready to accelerate further until she played around her pad to Silver Siegers to also fall leg before for 75 off 75 balls.

Siegers then cleaned up the tail, finishing with figures of 4-24, and Ireland was all out for 199 in the 42nd over.

Eimear Richardson wrapped up the Netherlands innings with her first wicket of the day, but the team performance - under the on-field leadership of Delany – stood out most impressively, and going into Monday’s final Group Stage match against Sri Lanka, head coach Ed Joyce will be pleased with the way his side handled the pressure and saw out the win.

The top three teams in each of the two groups go through to the Super 6 stage.

And with group stage points carrying over, the top three will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand.

On Monday, victory over Sri Lanka at the same Sunrise Sports Club venue in Harare would secured Ireland’s place in the next phase, while a win for the West Indies against the Netherlands would also see Ireland through in their bid to qualify for the tournament next year.

-----------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.