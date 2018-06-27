Quarter-final draw confirmed for Cricket’s Irish Senior Cup

Cricket Ireland has completed the draw for the Quarter Finals of both the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup and Clear Currency National Cup.

The draw was undertaken by Mr Paul Reilly from Clear Treasury and Dennis Cousins, Commercial Director for Cricket Ireland.

The Quarter Final draw for the Clear Currency Irish Senior Cup relates to matches to be played on Sunday 15 July 2018 (replays Sunday 22 July 2018).

The fixtures are as follows:

WARINGSTOWN VS PEMBROKE

STRABANE VS PHOENIX

CSNI VS CLONTARF

MERRION VS LEINSTER

Further dates for this competition are:

Semi-Finals: Sunday 12 August (Replays Sunday 26 August)

Final: Saturday 1 September

The Quarter Final draw for the Clear Currency National Cup relate to matches to be played on Sunday 15 July 2018 (replays Sunday 22 July 2018).

The fixtures are as follows:

KNOCKHARLEY VS LIMERICK

ST JOHNSTON VS BALLYSPALLEN

RUSH VS DRUMMOND

CO KERRY VS CO GALWAY

Further dates for this competition are:

Semi-Finals: Sunday 12 August (Replays Sunday 26 August)

Final: Sunday 2 September

The draw for the next stage of both cup competitions will be held the week commencing 23 July 2018 (as always, exact timing of the draw is influenced by the return of the match scorecards).