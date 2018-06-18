Repeat on the cards: CIYMS and Instonians avoid each other in semi-final draw

There could be a repeat of last season’s final of the Northern Cricket Union’s Gallagher Senior Challenge Cup.

Holders CIYMS and runners-up Instonians have avoided each other in the semi-final draw.

CIYMS will be at home to Waringstown with Instonians hosting Civil Service North.

The two all Premiership games will be played on June 30 and the final on July 27 at The Green, Comber.

The draw was made by Shane Matthews, managing director of Gallagher Northern Ireland, and the president of the NCU, Clarence Hiles.