WARINGSTOWN: Captain Greg Thompson ignoring talk of cup pressure

Waringstown captain Greg Thompson says his side feel no pressure as they prepare for Sunday’s Irish Senior Cup clash at The Lawn against YMCA.

The Villagers have been involved in the final for the last three years - winning in 2017 and 2015 - cementing their place as the best club side in Ireland.

They have again been in superb form this season, but Thompson says his side are just focusing on winning a game of cricket, regardless of previous glory.

“Our boys are that laid back that I don’t think there is any pressure,” said Thompson. “Whether you are holders, previous champions or underdogs, I think everyone is just going out to win a game of cricket.

“Hopefully we can go out and put in a good performance and the best team will win on the day.”

North Down will visit Waringstown to face the Premier League leaders on Saturday within a key run.

While admitting this could be a crucial weekend in determining their season, Thompson says his squad will be approaching it like any other.

“This is why you train as hard as you do,” he added. “North Down are going well themselves and YMCA are a strong team.

“This weekend could go a long way to determining how our season goes, however it is only one weekend.

“It’s only two games so we will be approaching it no differently than any other weekend.

“We want to win every game of cricket no matter who it is against and no matter what competition it is.”

Waringstown’s batting has been very impressive in the 2018 season, reaching 300 on three separate occasions already, with openers Adam Dennison and James Hall setting a platform most weeks for their side to attack from.

Dennison scored his second senior century against Instonians earlier this season along with a further three half-centuries and Hall hit 109 in the Challenge Cup victory over Woodvale last month.

“There is no doubt that those two have batted very well at the top of the order for the past few seasons and given us the platform to work off,” said Thompson. “There is good quality throughout the order.

“James McCollum has been impressing at inter-provincial level and he has done well at club level but I think he will kick on and especially in these big games.

“Big-game players like James will stand up and after that Lee Nelson is getting into really good form.

“Shaheen (Khan), myself and Marcus McClean got runs at the weekend.

“Kyle (McCallan) is still the class act so there is plenty of depth, but it always helps when the top order set up that platform.”

YMCA also have a star-studded line-up including Harry Tector, Jack Tector and Jarred Barnes, but Simi Singh will be missing due to playing for Ireland in the Netherlands.

They sit fourth in the Leinster Premier League having won four games from seven so far this season.