WATCH: Getting to know cricketer Andre Malan

CSNI's South African professional Andre Malan had a fantastic debut season in the NCU, scoring 940 runs and currently sits top of the wicket taking chart with 43 in 22 matches.

He is one of two players to register four centuries in 2018, with his highest score of 140 coming in the Challenge Cup quarter-final against North Down.

CSNI will hope that they can keep ahold of the talented all-rounder next season after having such an impact this year.

Malan talks to News Letter cricket correspondent, Johnny Morton.