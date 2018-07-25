What the Gallagher Challenge Cup Final means to the players

The Challenge Cup is the most prestigious trophy that a club can win in a season, and CSNI

and Waringstown will contest the 2018 final on Friday (11am start).

It was first played in 1887, when North Down won the first of their 32 titles, with Waringstown winning 25 over the years.

We caught up with a range of people in the Northern Cricket Union to get their thoughts on what the competition means to them and their highlights over the years.

Gary Wilson - Ireland, Derbyshire and CSNI

I remember growing up watching the Senior Cup - there was actually a great photo of me on my dad’ss shoulders in The Cricketer magazine of the game that the two professionals dominated in 1991 between North Down and Woodvale.

That was my first memory of it and back then that was all I wanted to do.

I’ve been lucky enough to play in a few finals and I have always loved it. We beat Waringstown at Downpatrick by four runs and I took the winning catch off Regan West.

That was the best memory for me. I’m glad to have my name on that trophy.

Nigel Jones - CIYMS captain and former CSNI captain

As you know, I have a soft spot for the Challenge Cup.

From my time at CSNI and through the history of North, I learnt of its legacy and fondness to so many who have been fortunate to play in finals down through the years.

From my first final in 2008 to my most recent one last season, I’ve been incredibly lucky to have played in six, captained four and won three - not one of those numbers I take for granted!

The cup also reminds me of the late David Holmes who loved the competition. He brought so much passion to it and his presence will be greatly missed at this years final.

My first final at Downpatrick in 2008 for CSNI probably stands out - a cracking game which went down to the wire against Waringstown,

If catches ever won matches, this was the match!

Marty Moreland - North Down captain

The cup means a lot to me because it is the biggest day in the NCU.

Playing two innings finals was always something I looked forward to and it was something

different.I have lots of great memories and great finals I played in. I couldn't pick one, as every win

was so special.

James Kennedy - CSNI captain

I have played in many brilliant cup matches in the last 25 seasons, but don’t have one

particular highlight.

I have won the Premier League with Ballymena and have an Irish Cup runners up medal with Ballymena, both in 1998, but this is the one final that has always eluded me and a huge part of my motivation in moving to CSNI was to try and win the Challenge Cup before I hang up

the whites/blues!

Andrew White - Instonians captain

The Challenge Cup final at Downpatrick was one of my earliest memories of cricket here and I have been fortunate to play in quite a few during my time as a player with North Down and Instonians.

The North Down team was a great one to play in, but also winning the Senior Cup with Instonians in 2009 for the first time in 45 years was special too.People will tell you it’s a great day out...that’s only true if you can win it!

Ryan Haire - Former Ireland international & North Down

The cup means an awful lot to me, and I've some fond memories of playing in finals and indeed watching some great games.

I suppose my first memories were as a young North Down fan and I can recall the excitement of travelling to Strangford Road in Downpatrick, often by Ulsterbus from Comber with a group of youngsters from the club to watch the 1sts in the early-90s in a few finals.

Those were of course two day finals and I came to appreciate the appeal of the two day final to both supporters and players alike by being involved in some two day finals before they were changed to the current format.

Two days of cricket in the showpiece match of the season was as much social as it was a competitive event, with lots of player interaction and often talk of the lead with the two innings format.

I was fortunate to play in the last cup final at Ormeau against North in 2000 and score a century in the first innings - my first meaningful Cup final contribution aged 19. I often remember the game and every time I drive up by where the ground was on the

Ormeau Road, think about how local cricket has changed and what a loss that ground was.

My goal is to play in one last final at Comber for my own club North Down, but unfortunately

it was not to be this year.

The Challenge Cup as it is now known has a long, distinguished history and I hope it can be developed and grown amongst the new focus on cricket in Ireland.

Here’s to another 131 years of the premier club competition locally.