Woodvale suffer first Premier League loss of the season while Waringstown's Adam Dennison stars in Instonians victory

Lisburn handed Woodvale their first Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Woodvale were handed their first defeat of the 2024 Premier League season by Lisburn on Saturday despite Ludwig Kaestner striking 134* while Waringstown’s Adam Dennison once again showed his class after blasting 150* in a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Instonians.

The Ballygomartin Road outfit, who finished last season in ninth, are still the surprise top-flight leaders after five matches following weekend defeat in the final over at Wallace Park.

Woodvale elected to bat first having won the toss and after a couple of early setbacks with Aditya Adey and captain Harry Warke both dismissed before the score had reached 50, the visitors were able to steady the ship through Kaestner and in-form Ruhan Pretorius (30).

Pretorius, who has scored centuries in three different competitions in a sensational start to the campaign, looked like he was laying the foundations for another big score until Faiz Fazal (2/46) struck at a key time.

Kaestner was joined by Ronan Restieaux (57) and the pair put on a fourth-wicket partnership of 98 which helped propel Woodvale up to 284/4.

Restieaux (4/70) showed his all-round abilities by picking up the crucial wicket of Fazal, but it was the quality of Nigel Jones (88) that set the platform for Lisburn success before James Hunter (79*) finished the job off with two deliveries to spare after striking six maximums in a 58-ball stay at the crease.

Elsewhere, Dennison struck 150* from 133 balls and shared an unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 156 with Morgan Topping (63*) in Waringstown’s triumph against defending champions Instonians.

Cade Carmichael (100) had scored a century of his own and was supported by Rob McKinley (85) as the visitors reached a respectable 278/5, but Dennison and Topping, who dominated in last season’s Challenge Cup final win over Carrickfergus, were up for the task with the former hitting 20 boundaries on another fine afternoon for the 27-year-old.

According to CricketEurope’s StatsZone, Dennison has moved into 11th place on the club’s run charts since data started being collected in 1913, scoring almost 6,500 as he approaches the 300-game landmark with Saturday’s effort his eighth contribution of 100+.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville Academy continued their fine start to the 2024 season after sealing a six-wicket win over CIYMS at Belmont thanks to half-centuries from Kian Hilton (67) and Abhishek Raut (55*).

CI batsman Max Burton (51) had earlier impressed against his former club as the hosts posted 211/9 after an important late contribution from Allen Coulter (42), but Cliftonville Academy eased to victory with 27 balls to spare as they maintained third spot.

In Saturday’s bottom of the table clash, a superb seventh-wicket partnership of 107 between Adam Leckey (57*) and James Kennedy (50*) helped inspire CSNI to a four-wicket win over Carrickfergus.

Captain CJ Van der Walt (67) led the way as Carrick posted 235 and the hosts looked to be in control after Marc Ellison (70) had been dismissed to leave CSNI sitting on 132/6, but youngster Leckey and former skipper Kennedy had other ideas.

Kennedy, who returned to the Stormont club from Ballymena ahead of this summer, showed attacking intent as he scored his runs from 43 balls to get his team over the line.

Muckamore also celebrated victory with a narrow three-wicket success against North Down at Moylena with Mark Gleghorne (59) and Luke Allen (42) playing crucial knocks before captain Neil Gill (24*) showed composure at the end.