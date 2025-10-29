Linfield manager David Healy reflected on the 2-2 draw at The Showgrounds

David Healy remarked how his Linfield side lost “too many cheap balls” in a second-half that saw them let all three points slip between their fingers at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

The Blues found themselves in pole position at half-time as Matthew Fitzpatrick and Sam Roscoe both availed of Kirk Millar deliveries into the box.

However, Coleraine were a different animal at the break and hit back through efforts from Matthew Shevlin and Charles Dunne to extend their lead at the summit to three points.

Voicing his disappointment at not being able to hang onto the lead, Healy believes the loss of the experienced Millar early in the second-half was a major blow to his side’s hopes of clinching on for the win.

"We're disappointed we didn't find momentum in the second half,” he reflected.

"We gave away too many cheap balls and part of that was probably down to the fact we lost Kirk Millar early in the second half.

"We lost a little bit of experience, a little bit of know-how. We were already missing Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, people like that who sort of control the tempo of the game.

"But we didn't do that tonight, we lost control of the game, we lost control of where we were.”

Linfield’s use of set-pieces has yielded their last four goals in the Premiership – but Healy was less than impressed that a corner led to Dunne’s equaliser for the hosts.

“I know we scored a couple of set plays, which I'm sure Ruaidhri (Higgins) will be disappointed with conceding from set plays.

"But when you score a couple of set plays, it's important then that you secure the back door and we didn't do that tonight.

"As I say, we lost control for part of it. I thought our first half performance was very good.

"They changed the shape and we spoke to the players at half-time and we knew that when you're the home team and you're down 2-0, it's easy then to sort of have a go.